Asian Markets Rebound, RBA Keeps Rates On Hold

August 06, 2024 22:03

Asian stock markets recovered some of yesterday’s lost ground with Nikkei leading the rally finishing the day with a 10% rebound. While the Japanese stock market index saw its best day since 2008 after Monday’s sell-off, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its interest rate decision.

RBA Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the RBA’s governing board announced that it would keep interest rates on hold, in line with most analysts’ forecasts. This was the sixth consecutive time that the RBA did not adjust borrowing costs.

At the post-meeting press conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock said that that the board judged the current rate level appropriate and that inflation “in underlying terms remains too high, and the latest projections show that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range.”

Bullock also commented on market forecasts regarding interest rate cuts saying that analysts were getting ahead of themselves as data do not justify a near-term reduction. As a result of Bullock’s “hawkish” remarks, the Australian dollar gained ground against the US dollar.

Fed’s Goolsbee Says “Not Looking Yet Like Recession”

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee suggested that “if the economy deteriorates, the Fed will fix it.” As some investors and traders imply that the Fed may have been slow to react by cutting borrowing costs, Goolsbee spoke to CNBC reporters in an effort to calm things down.

In his remarks, the Chicago Fed head said that “jobs number were weaker than expected but not looking yet like a recession,” adding that the Fed does need to be forward looking in making decisions. Commenting on the possibility of emergency rate cuts, he said that “everything is always on the table, including raises and cuts.”

Fed’s Daly Suggests No US Recession In Sight

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that the latest jobs reports have left “a little more room for confidence that we're slowing but not falling off a cliff.” Daly noted that the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could discuss rate cuts in the upcoming meetings, adding that “it's extremely important that we not let (the job market) slow so much that it tips itself into a downturn.”

Regarding how much the FOMC could cut rates or when, Daly mentioned that it would depend on incoming information and expressed her belief that inflation is on a sustainable path to the 2% target set by the Fed.

US Services PMIs Revive Optimism For US Economy

A report by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed that the US services sector grew in July, reaching 51.4 and entering the expansion zone after contracting in June. Market analysts suggested that the figure could take some pressure off the Fed’s policymakers who now may consider moving forward with just a 25 basis points rate cut in September.

Some minutes earlier, good news had come from the S&P Global Services PMI survey that also showed growth, satisfying economists. The accompanying comments said: “The PMI surveys bring encouraging news of a welcome combination of solid economic growth and cooler selling price inflation in July. Thanks to the relatively larger size of the service sector, the July PMI surveys are indicative of the economy continuing to grow at the start of the third quarter at a rate comparable to GDP rising at a solid annualized 2.2% pace.”

This material does not contain and should not be construed as containing investment advice, investment recommendations, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Please note that such trading analysis is not a reliable indicator for any current or future performance, as circumstances may change over time. Before making any investment decisions, you should seek advice from independent financial advisors to ensure you understand the risks.