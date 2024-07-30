BoJ Interest Rate Meeting In Focus, German Economy Shrinks In Q2 2024

July 30, 2024 23:18

It will be a busy week ahead for investors and traders as major banks such as the Federal Reserve (Fed) and others will announce their decisions on interest rates. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will start tomorrow with investors and traders focusing on its decision as the Japanese yen has weakened against the US dollar in the last few months.

Bad news came from Germany as its economy shrank in the second quarter of the year being now just a quarter of negative growth away from technical recession.

Australia CPI Q2 2024 Report

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release the CPI inflation data for the second quarter of 2024. Economists forecast headline inflation to come in at 1% on a quarterly basis, matching the reading of the first quarter of the year. However, they also expect headline inflation to rise to 3.8% on an annualised basis from 3.6% recorded in Q1 2024.

Commenting on Australian CPI inflation reports, market analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said that “the Q1 2024 CPI and recent monthly CPI indicator outcomes have been above expectations, and the RBA has sharpened language on the inflation outlook.”

Bank Of Japan Interest Rate Decision

The BoJ’s governing board will convene to discuss interest rates on Wednesday. While most economists do not expect some move regarding rates after this meeting, there is a minority that leaves the door open for a rate hike up to ten basis points. However, news is expected regarding the tapering programme with analysts suggesting that it could drop from 6 trillion Japanese yen bond purchases every month to 5 trillion.

A note by the ING bank, released on July 26th, suggested that “it is a close call, but we maintain our view that the BoJ will hike rates by 15bp and reduce its bond-buying programme simultaneously.” The Dutch bank’s analysts noted that the Japanese economy is back on the way to recovery while wage growth is also rising giving the BoJ more confidence to adjust its monetary policy.

Germany’s Economy Shrank In Q2 2024

According to preliminary data published by Destatis on Tuesday morning, Germany’s GDP shrank by 0.1% in the second quarter of this year. The figure was not in line with expectations as economists had forecast that the country’s economy would grow by 0.1%.

The report noted that the negative growth rate was due to a decline in activity related to manufacturing and construction investments. In the first quarter, the German economy had grown by 0.2%.

ING analysts noted that “all in all, today’s data once again confirms that Germany is the growth laggard of the eurozone. Caught between cyclical and structural headwinds, there is no easy way out of this long stagnation. Nevertheless, a rebound in the second half of the year is still possible, even though it is highly unlikely that it will be a strong one.”

