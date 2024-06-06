Trading easyJet After H1 Performance

June 06, 2024 15:59

Despite improved first half results, easyJet was the worst performer on the FTSE 100 in May, with shares shedding almost 15% of their value. Keep reading to learn more about the airline’s half year results and to find out what analysts are forecasting for the stock over the year ahead.

Stock: easyJet Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: EZJ Date of Idea: 4 June 202 4 Time Line: 6 - 12 months Entry Level: 500.00p Target Level: 693.00p Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView

easyJet H1 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from easyJet’s results for the six months ending 31 March 2024.

Revenue of £3.3 billion, an increase of 22% year on year.

Headline loss before tax of £350 million, higher than expected but better than the £411 million loss the previous year.

Holidays profit before tax of £31 million, an increase of 210%.

Passenger numbers increased 11% to 36.7 million.

In the trading session following the announcement, easyJet’s share price slid 6% and continued to fall over the next three sessions. However, despite the headline loss, there were still positives to take away from the airline’s H1 performance.

It’s worth looking at this loss in a wider context. Airlines are seasonal businesses, experiencing higher demand in the summer than in the winter. In the case of easyJet, the airline tends to lose money during the first half of the year, before generally recording a stronger second half.

This year’s loss was narrower than last year and marked the third consecutive year in which H1 losses have fallen.

Passenger numbers and revenue both increased year on year. Furthermore, easyJet’s holidays business, which offers package deals, continued its impressive growth trajectory, with profit before tax soaring year on year.

Looking forward, the airline anticipates a positive second half of the year, with revenue per seat and capacity both expected to increase.

Nevertheless, with interest rate cuts yet to materialise and sluggish economic growth across Europe, summer demand may not be as strong as many had predicted at the turn of the year.

Moreover, last week, the Spanish government fined easyJet and three other airlines for “abusive practices” regarding their fees for cabin bags and seats. If these fines are upheld, it may hinder easyJet’s ability to generate ancillary revenue in the future.

easyJet Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an easyJet stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 7 buy, 3 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for an easyJet stock forecast is 850.00p with the lowest price target at 525.00p.

The average price target for an easyJet stock forecast is currently 693.30p.

Source: TipRanks – 4 June 2024.

An Example Trading Idea for the easyJet Stock Price

An example trading idea for the easyJet share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above 500.00p to allow for volatility.

Target just below the average analyst price target of 693.00p.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 6 - 12 months

If you buy 100 easyJet shares:

If target is reached = £193.00 potential profit [(693.00p - 500.00p) * 100 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy easyJet Stock

Do You See the easyJet Stock Price Moving Differently?

