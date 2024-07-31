Fed and BoE Decide On Rates, BoJ Delivers Surprise Hike

July 31, 2024 22:36

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision today and the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting are in the spotlight of investors and traders. But that’s not all for this week as, on Friday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will take centre stage.

In the meantime, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised its benchmark interest rate, leading to the highest level recorded since 2008.

Fed Interest Rate Decision

The Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its decision on interest rates later in the evening. Most economists do not expect the FOMC to move forward with any change related to borrowing costs at this stage despite the positive data coming from the inflation front. However, market analysts do expect the Fed to lower interest rates in its September meeting with the CME FedWatch Tool showing an 87.7% probability for a rate reduction on September 18th.

As a rate reduction is not anticipated after the monetary policy meeting, economists will focus on the post-meeting statement and Jerome Powell’s remarks, searching for clues regarding the Fed’s future steps. Analysts at UBS told Barron’s: “A statement change would suggest broad consensus and high conviction that September is the time to lower rates. A signal at the press conference would suggest something short of that. Ambiguity in the press conference would suggest the participants lack consensus and conviction, and Chair Powell may have more convincing to do if he wants to lower rates at the September FOMC meeting.”

Bank Of England Rate Decision

Will the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) lower borrowing costs on Thursday or not? Many economists suggest that a 25 basis points cut could be an option for the BoE’s policymakers who aim to boost the UK’s struggling economy.

ING economists noted in their report that “the bottom line is that there is just about enough in the recent data to give the Bank confidence to begin lowering rates. Governor Andrew Bailey said back in May that the Bank could cut rates faster than markets expect, and we suspect he and a majority of committee members would prefer to get the job started next Thursday.” The Dutch bank’s analysts forecast three rate cuts by the BoE by the end of the year.

US Nonfarm Payrolls July 2024 Report

On Friday, markets will have the opportunity to delve into the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for the month of July. Economists expect the report to show that 175,000 jobs were added to the market in July, much lower than the 206,000-figure recorded in June.

It should be noted that June’s NFP reading came higher than expected, surprising analysts. The labour market is one of the economic sectors that is being closely monitored by the Fed as it plays an important role in forming its monetary policy decisions.

BoJ Raises Interest Rates

The BoJ’s governing board took action announcing a rate rise bringing its benchmark interest rate to “around 0.25%” from its previous range of 0% to 0.1%. The Japanese central bank also outlined its plan to taper its bond buying program.

The BoJ’s governor, Kazuo Ueda, said that it would be hard to say when the next interest rate hike might be, adding that the 0.25% policy rate is still extremely low. Ueda noted that the decision would have to depend on economic indicators. Commenting on the BoJ’s decision, the Cabinet said that it “expects BOJ to conduct policy towards realising sustainable, stable 2% inflation target.”

Test Your Trading Strategies on an Admirals Risk-Free Demo Account

Are you interested in practising trading without risking your funds? A demo trading account from Admirals allows you to do just that, whilst trading in realistic market conditions. Click the banner below to open a demo account today:

Risk Free Demo Account Register for a free online demo account and practise your trading strategy OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT

This material does not contain and should not be construed as containing investment advice, investment recommendations, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Please note that such trading analysis is not a reliable indicator for any current or future performance, as circumstances may change over time. Before making any investment decisions, you should seek advice from independent financial advisors to ensure you understand the risks.