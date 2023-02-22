How to Trade Cisco Systems Post Q2 Earnings

February 22, 2023 20:20

Cisco Systems was founded in 1984 but is one of the leading companies in technology. In fact, it is one of the biggest companies in the telecommunications equipment market but has business operations in multiple sectors including networking products, software, security, infrastructure and more.

In its latest fiscal second-quarter earnings report, Cisco surprised investors with its full-year guidance. Learn more about Cisco’s latest earnings results, what the analysts are forecasting for the stock and how to trade it.

Stock: Cisco Systems Symbol: CSCO Date: 21 Feb 2023 Entry Level: $52.00 Target Level: $64.00

Cisco Q2 Earnings Report

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal second-quarter earnings report from Cisco:

Earnings per share of 88 cents vs 86 cents per share expected

Revenue of $13.59 billion vs $13.43 billion expected

Total revenue growth was up 7% year over year

Net income down 7%

Secure Agile Networks division revenue of $6.75 billion up 14%, beating analyst expectations

Webex revenue was down 10% and falling short of analyst expectations

Guidance lifted for the 2023 fiscal year with 9% to 10.5% revenue growth

Cisco posted better-than-expected results in both earnings per share and revenue figures. The networking company’s largest division is Secure Agile Networks which provides products for data centres. It posted $6.75 billion in revenue which was much higher than what analysts were expecting of $6.52 billion.

However, the Internet for the Future unit posted revenue that was lower than analysts were expecting and down from the prior quarter. Revenue from its Webex product and service was down 10% and also fell short of analyst expectations.

Investors were surprised by Cisco lifting its fiscal 2023 guidance. It is now forecasting 9% to 10.5% revenue growth and higher earnings per share which were both well ahead of analysts’ expectations.

While the stock jumped initially on the increased guidance for the year, Cisco did state that its backlog for hardware and software has increased and is still very high compared to usual. This is down to issues with supply and could weigh on the stock’s revenue growth for the year and share price if not dealt with.

Cisco Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Cisco stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 8 buys, 9 holds and 1 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Cisco stock forecast is $100.00 with the lowest price target at $46.00.

The average price target for a Cisco stock forecast is $59.63.

Source: TipRanks, 21 Feb 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Cisco Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Cisco share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post-earnings high at $52.00. Target just below the 23-year high around $64.00. Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account. Time Line = 1 – 6 months If you buy 10 Cisco shares: If target is reached = $120.00 potential profit ($64.00 - $52.00 * 10 shares).

Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering the fact the stock ended last year down more than 25%.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

