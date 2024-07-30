Trading IBM After Q2 Fiscal 2024 Performance

July 31, 2024 02:13

IBM was once a tech-favourite. But after rapid advances from the likes of Amazon, Nvidia, Alphabet and others, its stock price experienced a near 60% drop from 2013 to 2021. Even Warren Buffett sold his stake in 2018. But since 2021 the stock has rallied strongly and is now trading near record-highs.

Learn more about IBM's most recent fiscal second-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: IBM Corp Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: IBM Date of Idea: 30 July 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $197.00 Target Level: $215.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

IBM Fiscal Q2 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal second-quarter 2024 earnings report from IBM:

Earnings per share of $2.43 vs $2.20 expected

Revenue of $15.77 billion vs $15.62 billion expected

Net income of $1.83 billion, up from $1.58 billion a year earlier

Free cash flow for 2024 forecasted at $12 billion, in line with expectations

Generative AI business book now above $2 billion from $1 billion in April

IBM beat analyst expectations on most financial performance metrics. Arvind Krishna, the CEO of IBM, which produces hardware, software and consulting services, stated in the earnings call that they "remain confident in the positive macro-outlook for technology spending."

The software business brought in revenue of $6.74 billion, beating analyst expectations of $6.49 billion. Revenue from its infrastructure unit which comprises its mainframe computers was also up. However, the consulting unit brought in revenue that was below analyst expectations.

Of note, is the growing book of business for IBM's generative artificial intelligence products and services. However, much of this may already be priced into the 120% share price gain from the lows of 2021. Most AI-related stocks are currently experiencing difficulties as the recent rally runs out of steam. This could affect IBM's share price too.

In the earnings call, Krishna also stated there are ongoing impacts from higher interest rates and inflation. These factors have led to a mixed rating from analysts providing 12-month forecasts as highlighted below.

IBM Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an IBM stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 5 buy, 6 hold and 1 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a IBM stock forecast is $215.00 with the lowest price target at $145.00.

The average price target for a IBM stock forecast is $194.75.

Source: TipRanks, 30 July 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the IBM Stock Price

An example trading idea for the IBM share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $197.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $215.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 IBM shares:

If target is reached = $180.00 potential profit [($215.00 - $197.00) * 10 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially as the recent rally could see a round of buyers exiting some of their positions around record highs.

