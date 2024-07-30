Trading IBM After Q2 Fiscal 2024 Performance
IBM was once a tech-favourite. But after rapid advances from the likes of Amazon, Nvidia, Alphabet and others, its stock price experienced a near 60% drop from 2013 to 2021. Even Warren Buffett sold his stake in 2018. But since 2021 the stock has rallied strongly and is now trading near record-highs.
Learn more about IBM's most recent fiscal second-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.
|Stock:
|IBM Corp
|Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account:
|IBM
|Date of Idea:
|30 July 2024
|Time Line:
|1 - 6 months
|Entry Level:
|$197.00
|Target Level:
|$215.00
|Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account:
|Max 5%
|Risk:
|High
- The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from some of the largest stock exchanges in the world.
All trading is high risk and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose, as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.
IBM Fiscal Q2 2024 Performance
Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal second-quarter 2024 earnings report from IBM:
- Earnings per share of $2.43 vs $2.20 expected
- Revenue of $15.77 billion vs $15.62 billion expected
- Net income of $1.83 billion, up from $1.58 billion a year earlier
- Free cash flow for 2024 forecasted at $12 billion, in line with expectations
- Generative AI business book now above $2 billion from $1 billion in April
IBM beat analyst expectations on most financial performance metrics. Arvind Krishna, the CEO of IBM, which produces hardware, software and consulting services, stated in the earnings call that they "remain confident in the positive macro-outlook for technology spending."
The software business brought in revenue of $6.74 billion, beating analyst expectations of $6.49 billion. Revenue from its infrastructure unit which comprises its mainframe computers was also up. However, the consulting unit brought in revenue that was below analyst expectations.
Of note, is the growing book of business for IBM's generative artificial intelligence products and services. However, much of this may already be priced into the 120% share price gain from the lows of 2021. Most AI-related stocks are currently experiencing difficulties as the recent rally runs out of steam. This could affect IBM's share price too.
In the earnings call, Krishna also stated there are ongoing impacts from higher interest rates and inflation. These factors have led to a mixed rating from analysts providing 12-month forecasts as highlighted below.
IBM Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?
According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an IBM stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 5 buy, 6 hold and 1 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a IBM stock forecast is $215.00 with the lowest price target at $145.00.
The average price target for a IBM stock forecast is $194.75.
An Example Trading Idea for the IBM Stock Price
An example trading idea for the IBM share price could be as follows:
- Buy the stock on a break above $197.00 to allow for volatility.
- Target just below the highest analyst price target of $215.00.
- Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.
- Time Line = 1 – 6 months
- If you buy 10 IBM shares:
- If target is reached = $180.00 potential profit [($215.00 - $197.00) * 10 shares].
Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially as the recent rally could see a round of buyers exiting some of their positions around record highs.
Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.
With the Admirals Invest.MT5 account you can buy and sell US stocks with a commission from $0.02 per share. This means buying 10 shares in IBM stock would result in a commission of $0.20 ($0.02 * 10 shares) for executing a per-side transaction.
However, there is a low minimum transaction fee of $1. So, the example trading idea above would result in a commission of just $1 overall.
How to Buy IBM Stock in 4 Steps
With Admirals, you can buy shares with a commission of just $0.02 per share and a low minimum commission of just $1 on US stocks.
- Open an account with Admirals to access the dashboard.
- Click on Trade on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform.
- Search for your stock in the search window at the top right to view the live price chart.
- Click Create New Order from the bottom of the screen to open the trading ticket.
Click on the banner below to trade IBM stock today ▼▼▼
Do You See the IBM Stock Price Moving Differently?
Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.
If you believe there is a higher chance IBM share price will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.
The Trade.MT5 and Trade.MT4 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of stocks and shares using CFDs.
This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling stock prices.
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admirals shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admirals has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Jitanchandra Solanki, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admirals does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admirals for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.