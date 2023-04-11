How to Trade Tesla After New Battery Megafactory Plans

April 12, 2023 02:11

Last year was Tesla’s largest-ever annual share price decline falling 65%. However, in the first-quarter of this year the stock was up nearly 70%. Learn more about the key factors affecting Tesla’s share price and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: Tesla Motors Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: TSLA Date of Idea: 11 April 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $208.00 Target Level: $300.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Trading Tesla Stock: Things to Know

Tesla announced plans to expand in China by building a new megafactory to produce large-scale batteries. The plant, set to be in Shanghai, is expected to produce 10,000 of Tesla’s ‘Megapack’ energy storage units. These can be used to help stabilise energy grids and manage power outages.

This plant is on top of its current Megapack plant in California and an upcoming one in Berlin. While some analysts believe this could help to build another source of revenue for Tesla and help to cut costs on the development of its own electric vehicle (EV) batteries, some are still focused and concerned on the disappointing trend in EV sales in China.

Some analysts point to the fact that Tesla is helping to advance sustainable energy and transportation. Its technology is not just for electric vehicles but can be used in other sectors as well. Tesla’s pickup truck – the Cybertruck – is due to begin production at the end of the year which could help to lift overall sales and to grow the company further.

While Tesla’s new battery factories can help to cut costs in the long term, the EV maker did fall short of Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations on deliveries. In the first quarter, Tesla delivered 422,875 electric vehicles which is a 4% growth in deliveries from the same time last year but missed analyst expectations.

Investors have taken the recent price cuts as a potential structural cost advantage to Tesla as this will force other EV makers to reduce their prices. However, with rising commodity costs, it’s unclear how Tesla’s margins will be affected which is why some analysts are bullish, some bearish and some on hold.

Tesla Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Tesla stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 19 buy, 10 hold and 3 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Tesla stock forecast is $300.00 with the lowest price target at $120.00.

The average price target for a Tesla stock forecast is $219.57.

Source: TipRanks, 11 April 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Tesla Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Tesla share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above last month’s high at $208.00 to allow for current volatility.

Target around the highest analyst price target of $300.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Tesla shares: If target is reached = $920.00 potential profit ($300.00 - $208.00 * 10 shares).



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how volatile Tesla’s share price can be.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Tesla Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Tesla. Monthly. Date: 1 Dec 2014 to 11 April 2023, captured on 11 April 2023. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

