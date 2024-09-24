Trading Apple After Fiscal Q3 2024 Performance Report

September 24, 2024 22:20

Apple has been making the headlines in recent months with the launch of its new iPhone 16 and newly incorporated AI features. The biggest headline has been Warren Buffett's sale of 510 million Apple shares which is around half of his entire stake in the company.

Learn more about Apple's fiscal third-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts forecast for the stock.

Stock: Apple Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: AAPL Date of Idea: 23 September 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $234.00 Target Level: $300.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Apple Fiscal Q3 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal third-quarter 2024 earnings report from Apple:

Earnings per share of $1.40 vs $1.35 expected

Revenue of $85.78 billion vs $84.53 billion expected

iPhone revenue of $39.30 billion vs $38.81 billion expected

iPad revenue of $7.16 billion vs $6.61 billion expected

Mac revenue of $7.01 billion vs $7.02 billion expected

Services revenue of $24.21 billion vs$24.01 billion expected

Wearables, home and accessories revenue of $8.10 billion vs $7.79 billion expected

Apple reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations on most revenue streams. The slight dip in Mac revenue has been offset by outperformance in most other divisions. Overall revenue was up 5% with chief financial officer Luca Maestri stating they expect similar growth in the current quarter.

iPhone revenue accounted for around 46% of the company's total sales during the quarter. The focus has been on its new Apple Intelligence service but it's too early to determine the sales impact from it. Unfortunately, the new iPhone 16 launch will be shipped without this new AI technology, which will be released later in the year.

For this reason, Apple saw nearly $94 billion wiped off its valuation after analysts warned that demand for its new iPhone will be weaker than expected as consumers wait for the new AI features. The services are due to launch in the US in the next few weeks for a 'beta' test with the launch of a localised version in the UK in December. European countries and other regions will have to wait until 2024.

Apple's third largest market is China where its market share has been declining. It dropped out of being a top five smartphone earlier in the year as the Chinese focused on local brands like Huawei instead. Earnings results showed a decline of 6.5% in sales from China - a larger than expected decline of 2.4%. This also contributed to a fall in its share price.

The mixed fortune for Apple is why some analysts have turned to a hold rating on the stock with one analyst turning to a sell rating, as highlighted below.

Apple Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to 33 analysts polled by TipRanks for an Apple stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 24 buy, 8 hold and 1 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Apple stock forecast is $300.00 with the lowest price target at $186.00.

The average price target for a Apple stock forecast is $249.83.

Source: TipRanks, 23 September 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Apple Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Apple share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $234.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $300.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Apple shares: If target is reached = $660.00 potential profit [($300.00 - $234.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially as there are now more hold and sell ratings on the stock by several analysts and demand for its largest earning, the iPhone, is set to weaken.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

Do You See the Apple Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

