How to Trade Oracle After Fiscal Q1 2025 Performance Results

September 11, 2024 23:56

Founded in 1977 by Larry Ellison, Oracle is a leading multinational technology company based in Austin, Texas. It's known for software products and services in database management. Some of its most well-known products include Oracle Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The company also sells hardware systems and enterprise software.

Learn more about Oracle's fiscal first-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts forecast for the stock.

Stock: Oracle Corporation Symbol: ORCL Date: 10 September 2024 Entry Level: $147.00 Target Level: $175.00

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Oracle Fiscal Q1 2025 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal first-quarter 2025 earnings report from Oracle:

Earnings per share of $1.39 vs $1.32 expected

Revenue of $13.31 billion vs $13.23 billion expected

Cloud revenue up 21% to $5.6 billion

Current quarter expectations for revenue growth 8% to 10%

Current quarter expectations for earnings per share $1.45 to $1.49 vs analyst expectations of $1.49

Cloud services and license support business generated $10.52 billion in revenue, up 10% from a year earlier

Oracle beat analyst expectations on nearly all financial performance metrics. The stock price jumped to a new all-time high on the news as investors digested Oracle's future plans. It is currently designing a data centre that will use over a gigawatt of power and utilise three modular nuclear reactors. There are also plans to open a second cloud region in Saudi Arabia and a partnership with Google's public cloud and Amazon Web Services.

However, these plans have been in the pipeline for some time. There is a danger that much of the good news of its future plans is already priced in. After all, Oracle shares reached a new all-time high, while the technology-focused Nasdaq 100 stock index hasn't yet. Some market participants are concerned that the 'AI boom' has inflated the share prices of many technology companies and that they are now more susceptible to an aggressive correction.

This is highlighted by the mixed share price ratings from different analysts where many are now moving to a hold rating rather than a buy rating. In fact, in May 2024, of 37 polled analysts, there were 13 hold ratings on the stock compared to the 18 now. This has also led to fewer buy ratings on the stock overall.

Oracle Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to 26 analysts polled by TipRanks for an Oracle stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 14 buy, 12 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Oracle stock forecast is $175.00 with the lowest price target at $105.00.

The average price target for a Oracle stock forecast is $151.91.

Source: TipRanks, 10 September 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Oracle Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Oracle share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a pullback to $145.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $175.00.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Oracle shares:

If target is reached = $300.00 potential profit [($175.00 - $145.00) * 10 shares].

How to Buy Oracle Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Oracle. Monthly. Date: January 2018 to September 2024, captured on 10 September 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Oracle Stock Price Moving Differently?

