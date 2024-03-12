Trading NIO After Fiscal Q4 2023 Performance

March 13, 2024 03:40

Headquartered in Shanghai, NIO is a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker. On top of creating EVs, it also develops battery-swapping stations. Before the boom in AI-related companies, there had been much hype regarding the growth of the EV market. Learn more about NIO's most recent earnings report and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: NIO Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: NIO Date of Idea: 12 March 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $6.50 Target Level: $10.40 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

NIO Fiscal Q4 2023 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report from NIO:

Total quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion, lower than analyst forecasts and lower than the same time last year

Gross profit of $180 million, an increase of 105.7% from the fourth quarter of 2022 but a 16.0% decrease from the third quarter of 2023

Annual net loss of $2.9 billion

Cash reserves of $8.1 billion

50,045 vehicle deliveries in fourth quarter 2023

160,038 vehicle deliveries for 2023, up 30.7% from 2022

NIO's earnings report missed analyst expectations on most metrics but has seen some areas of growth year on year. Overall sales grew 4.6% year-over-year and the company shrank its net loss. It also beat its own sales projection for the fourth quarter of 2023.

However, while the annual net loss has shrunk, NIO chief financial officer Steven Feng said the focus is now to "optimize cost management." No new major product launches have been announced by NIO for this year, unlike its rivals such as Xpeng and Li Auto.

Currently, NIO's stock is primarily made up of premium sport utility vehicles. It is expected to launch a new mass-market vehicle brand that can compete with Tesla's Chinese-built models. Deliveries are not expected until the fourth quarter of 2024.

Even though NIO cut 10% of its workforce and has spun off some non-core business entities, it signed a deal with CYVN Holdings - an entity controlled by the Abu Dhabi government - for a cash injection of $2.2 billion for a 20.1% stake.

In the broader picture, the Chinese EV market has slowed down significantly. The slowdown has been attributed to deep price cuts led by market leader BYD. While sales have increased in the sector, margins are now significantly lower.

There are also larger looming issues for Chinese EV makers. Authorities in Europe have launched an investigation on whether or not Chinese EV makers unfairly benefitted from state subsidies, while the US has begun a probe into whether Chinese vehicles could be used to spy on US citizens.

These issues are why analyst forecasts on the stock is mixed, as seen below.

NIO Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a NIO stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 5 buy, 6 hold and 1 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a NIO stock forecast is $10.40 with the lowest price target at $4.80.

The average price target for a NIO stock forecast is $7.02.

Source: TipRanks, 12 March 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the NIO Stock Price

An example trading idea for the NIO share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post-earnings high at $6.50 to allow for volatility. Target just below the highest analyst price target of $10.40. Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account. Time Line = 1 – 6 months If you buy 10 NIO shares: If target is reached = $39.00 potential profit [($10.40 - $6.50) * 10 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering the stock is still down around 90% from its all-time high.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy NIO Stock in 4 Steps

Do You See the NIO Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

