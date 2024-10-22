Trading Netflix After Q3 2024 Performance

October 23, 2024 03:45

As a leading player in the global online video streaming market, the financial performance of Netflix offers key insights into consumer trends in the entertainment industry. With an increasing number of competitors like Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and others, investors tend to focus on subscriber numbers and future growth forecasts the most.

Learn more about Netflix's third-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: Netflix Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: NFLX Date of Idea: 22 October 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $750.00 Target Level: $925.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Netflix Q3 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the third-quarter 2024 earnings report from Netflix:

Earnings per share of $5.40 vs $5.12 expected

Revenue of $9.83 billion vs $9.77 billion expected

Net income of $2.36 billion up from $1.68 billion a year earlier

Revenue up 15% from a year earlier

Paid memberships of 282.70 million vs 282.15 million expected

Ad-tier membership up 35% quarter over quarter

Netflix beat analyst estimates on most financial performance metrics. Its paid memberships only just beat analyst expectations, but the highlight of the earnings report was the 35% growth in its ad-tier membership.

It noted that its growth was down to some of its hit shows like "Nobody Wants This," "Emily in Paris" and "Cobra Kai" among others. The fourth quarter will be closely watched by investors as Netflix will start to feature live sports events including a boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, as well as two National Football League (NFL) games.

The streaming giant forecasts revenue for the full year between $43 billion and $44 billion due to new seasons of popular series, live sports and new initiatives such as gaming. However, one issue that has investors worried is the slowing growth of subscriber numbers which has dropped over the past three quarters.

Even though Netflix's stock price is at a record high, more analysts now have a hold and sell rating on the stock, as highlighted below.

Netflix Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to 36 analysts polled by TipRanks for an Netflix stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 24 buy, 10 hold and 2 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Netflix stock forecast is $925.00 with the lowest price target at $550.00.

The average price target for a Netflix stock forecast is $778.54.

Source: TipRanks, 22 October 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Netflix Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Netflix share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a pullback to $750.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $925.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Netflix shares:

If target is reached = $1,750.00 potential profit [($925.00 - $750.00) * 10 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially due to the slowdown in Netflix's subscriber growth numbers and the increasing sell ratings on the stock.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Netflix Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5 Web. Netflix. Monthly. Date: January 2016 to October 2024, captured on 22 October 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Netflix Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

