October 09, 2024 23:37

Founded in 1898, PepsiCo is an American multinational food and beverage company headquartered in New York. The company operates 23 brands producing around $90 billion in revenue. These include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7 Up, Gatorade, Lipton teas, Lay's, Doritos and many others.

Learn more about PepsiCo's fiscal third-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: PepsiCo Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: PEP Date of Idea: 8 October 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $172.00 Target Level: $202.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PepsiCo Fiscal Q3 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal third-quarter 2024 earnings report from PepsiCo:

Earnings per share of $2.31 vs $2.29 expected

Revenue of $23.32 billion vs $23.76 billion expected

Net income of $2.93 billion, down from $3.09 billion a year earlier

Net sales down 0.6%

PepsiCo beat analyst expectations on earnings per share but missed revenue estimates. As such, the company lowered its full-year outlook to low single digits, down from its prior outlook of 4%. Weaker demand in the US, disruptions in international markets and recalls from its Quaker Foods North America brand weighed on the company's performance in the quarter.

While demand has been down across all income levels with shoppers growing more cautious and snacking less, the management team are focused on investing more in Doritos and Tostitos over the football and holiday season.

It is also trying to broaden its brand portfolio with a $1.2 billion purchase of Siete Foods - a Mexican-American food company. While the management team stated in the earnings call that lower demand is just part of the currency economic cycle, they also stated it will "reverse itself in the future."

The mixed outlook is one reason more analysts have a hold rating on the stock, as highlighted below.

PepsiCo Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to 16 analysts polled by TipRanks for an PepsiCo stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 7 buy, 9 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a PepsiCo stock forecast is $202.00 with the lowest price target at $170.00.

The average price target for a PepsiCo stock forecast is $184.81.

Source: TipRanks, 8 October 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the PepsiCo Stock Price

An example trading idea for the PepsiCo share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $172.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $202.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 PepsiCo shares:

If target is reached = $300.00 potential profit [($202.00 - $172.00) * 10 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially due to the lower growth forecasts for the year mentioned in the latest earnings call.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy PepsiCo Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5 Web. PepsiCo. Monthly. Date: January 2015 to October 2024, captured on 8 October 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

