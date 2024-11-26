Trading Snowflake After Fiscal Q3 2025 Performance

Snowflake is a US-based tech company that specialises in cloud-based data-warehousing. It allows companies to store and process large volumes of data in a scalable and efficient manner, without any physical infrastructure.

Founded in 2012, the company went public in September 2020. With an IPO (initial public offering) price of $120, it more than doubled this to $245 per share at the open. However, in August 2024, Snowflake recorded a new all-time low of $107.13 but jumped 32% on its most recent earnings report.

Learn more about Snowflake's fiscal third-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: Snowflake Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: SNOW Date of Idea: 26 November 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $161.00 Target Level: $225.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Snowflake Fiscal Q3 2025 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal third-quarter 2025 earnings report from Snowflake:

Earnings per share of 20 cents vs 15 cents expected

Product revenue of $942 million vs $897 million expected up 28% year over year

542 customers with 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million and 754 Forbes Global 2000 customers

Snowflake beat analyst estimates on most financial performance metrics. The stock surged 32% on the earnings release, recording its best day since the company went public in 2020.

The management team increased their fiscal 2025 product revenue guidance to $3.43 billion, implying 29% growth. While the company is focused on saving on costs, they are not expecting any major job cuts.

Earlier in the year, it announced it acquired Night Shift Development which is a company that targets the public sector in the US, in which Snowflake believes there are more opportunities for growth.

The company is also focused on several AI initiatives which some analysts believe could account for more growth in the future. However, Snowflake's stock price did not rally like other AI-related stocks this year, suggesting it may be a long way off to have AI help its bottom line.

The company is operating in a very competitive market and will need to innovate to stay ahead. This costs money and puts pressure on margins and capital expenditure. Snowflake includes larger tech companies, such as Amazon and Microsoft as customers. As these tech giants improve their data warehousing products, there will be less reliance on using Snowflake.

This is just one reason why more analysts are moving to a hold rating on the stock, as highlighted below.

Snowflake Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to 30 analysts polled by TipRanks for an Snowflake stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 23 buy, 7 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Snowflake stock forecast is $225.00 with the lowest price target at $142.00.

The average price target for a Snowflake stock forecast is $185.58.

Source: TipRanks, 26 November 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Snowflake Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Snowflake share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a pullback to $161.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $225.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Snowflake shares: If target is reached = $640.00 potential profit [($225.00 - $161.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially as Snowflake's stock is still trading well below its record high and initial public offer price.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Snowflake Stock in 4 Steps

