July 17, 2024 03:45

Citigroup is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company. It's one of the world's largest banking institutions with operations in over 160 countries. Established in 1998, the bank has undergone a significant restructuring due to the impact of the 2008 financial crisis.

Learn more about Citigroup's fiscal second-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: Citigroup Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: C Date of Idea: 16 July 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $67.00 Target Level: $85.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Citigroup Fiscal Q2 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal second-quarter 2024 earnings report from Citigroup:

Earnings per share of $1.52 vs $1.39 expected

Revenue of $20.14 billion vs $20.07 billion expected

Net income up 10% from prior year

Equities trading revenue up 37% to $1.5 billion

Investment banking revenue up 60% to $853 million

Citigroup beat analyst expectations on most financial metrics. A rise in derivatives trading and hedge fund balances lifted its equity division, while a lift in IPO and merger activity lifted the investment bank division.

The bank did see a 3% drop in fixed income revenue to $3.6 billion, due to lower activity in interest rate drive trades in the currency market. Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser has been working to simplify the bank's management structure and reduce costs. The bank has promised to cut 20,000 jobs by 2026.

So far, it has reduced its staff numbers by 11,000. While the plan has helped lift the bank's revenue, there are concerns regarding higher losses in its credit card business. Even though it is the third largest US bank by assets, it experienced a 74% drop in credit card and consumer banking profits, compared to last year.

If this is a sign of weakening consumer growth then that could weigh on the bank's share price. The bank's results also included a $136 million fine for failing regulatory compliance to improve its data management and risk controls. This too could weigh on its share price if it can appease regulators.

This has led to a mixed analyst rating, as shown below.

Citigroup Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an Citigroup stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 10 buy, 7 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Citigroup stock forecast is $85.00 with the lowest price target at $60.00.

The average price target for a Citigroup stock forecast is $70.15.

Source: TipRanks, 16 July 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Citigroup Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Citigroup share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $67.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $85.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Citigroup shares:

If target is reached = $180.00 potential profit [($85.00 - $67.00) * 10 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially as the company's revenues are highly correlated to the health of the consumer.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Citigroup Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Citigroup. Monthly. Date: January 2018 to July 2024, captured on 16 July 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Citigroup Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

