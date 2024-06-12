Trading DocuSign After Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations
DocuSign was one of the big pandemic-era winners, with revenue and share price soaring as social restrictions forced more people to adopt its technology. Nevertheless, as social restrictions eased, so too did share price and revenue growth.
Last week, the e-Signature company announced its first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, which beat expectations. However, the stock market was not convinced. Keep reading to find out more about DocuSign’s Q1 results and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.
DocuSign Q1 Performance
Here are some of the highlights from DocuSign’s first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report:
- Total revenue of $709.6 million, an increase of 7% year on year and higher than the expected $707.33 million.
- Adjusted Earnings per Share (EPS) of $0.82, an increase of 14% year on year and higher than the expected $0.79.
- Free cash flow of $232.1 million, an increase of 8% year on year.
Although growth has slowed, DocuSign’s top and bottom lines both grew year on year. International revenue jumped 17% and the e-signature company’s total customers rose by 11% from the previous year.
The company has also launched its Intelligence Agreement Management (IAM), which comprises several new products - including Maestro, which can automate the creation of agreements, and Navigator, which allows organisations to store, manage and analyse their agreements.
Moreover, its strong balance sheet and high free cash flow allowed DocuSign to announce an increase to its stock repurchase program to the tune of $1 billion.
Nevertheless, investors were disappointed by guidance for the current quarter, with billings guidance lower than had been anticipated. DocuSign’s shares consequently fell almost 5% in the following session and are currently around 8% lower than the start of the year.
DocuSign Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?
According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a DocuSign stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 3 buy, 10 hold and 2 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a DocuSign stock forecast is $86.00 with the lowest price target at $48.00.
The average price target for a DocuSign stock forecast is currently $63.67.
An Example Trading Idea for the DocuSign Stock Price
An example trading idea for the DocuSign share price could be as follows:
- Buy the stock on a break above $55.00 to allow for volatility.
- Target just below the average analyst price target of $63.00.
- Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.
- Time Line = 6 - 12 months
- If you buy 20 DocuSign shares:
- If target is reached = $160.00 potential profit [($63.00 - $55.00) * 20 shares].
Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, if it rises at all.
Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.
Do You See the DocuSign Stock Price Moving Differently?
Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.
