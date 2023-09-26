Trade Amazon on Anthropic AI Cloud Investment News

September 26, 2023 23:33

The world's largest cloud operator and retailing giant Amazon announced a $4 billion investment into San Francisco AI startup Anthropic. Learn more about Amazon's minority stake in the ChatGPT rival and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: Amazon.com Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: AMZN Date of Idea: 25 September 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $133.00 Target Level: $230.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

Amazon's $4 Billion Anthropic AI Cloud Investment

While Amazon operates the world's largest cloud network (AWS), it has been slower than its rivals to gain a foothold in developing and deploying artificial intelligence technologies. That has now changed with Amazon's plan to invest $4 billion into San Francisco-based AI startup Anthropic.

Anthropic was founded by former executives from OpenAI. The startup will initially receive $1.25 billion with a further option of $2.75 billion as part of the deal. The focus is to train Amazon's language models on chips that have been purchased by Amazon.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy explained that Amazon will get access to Anthropic's AI technologies and plan to build them into its cloud offering. This includes Amazon Bedrock which is AWS's new product which enables companies to build generative AI applications and AWS Trainium which is its AI training chip.

Amazon Business is one of the company's fastest-growing services, but it remains to be seen how Amazon will monetize the use of AI through its services. While it may add to the experience of existing products, investors will want to see if it can have an effect on Amazon's bottom line.

Investors may be more concerned with Amazon's plans to include limited ads in its Amazon Prime Video. As these users already pay a subscription to the service, some fear introducing ads to this tier could send streamers to other rivals such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, etc. which may a negative impact on Amazon's user base and, therefore, streaming revenue.

Amazon Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an Amazon stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 39 buy, 1 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for an Amazon stock forecast is $230.00 with the lowest price target at $140.00.

The average price target for an Amazon stock forecast is $176.18.

Source: TipRanks, 25 September 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Amazon Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Amazon share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $133.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $230.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Amazon shares: If target is reached = $970.00 potential profit [($230.00 - $133.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how volatile AI-related stocks can be.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade, the risks involved, as well as the costs.

Do You See the Amazon Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

