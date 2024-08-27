Trading Barrick Gold After Fiscal Q2 2024 Performance

August 28, 2024 03:50

Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold mining companies. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada the company operates gold and copper mines in Africa, the Middle East and North and South America.

Learn more about Barrick Gold's most recent fiscal second-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: Barrick Gold Corporation Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: GOLD.US Date of Idea: 27 August 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $21.00 Target Level: $28.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results

Barrick Gold Fiscal Q2 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal second-quarter 2024 earnings report from Barrick Gold:

Adjusted net earnings per share up 68% to $0.33 vs $0.27 forecasted

Free cash flow up 400% to $340 million from a year earlier

Quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share maintained

Gold margins up 39% due to flat costs and higher gold prices

Copper revenues up 34% due to lower costs at the Lumwana mine and higher copper prices

Barrick Gold reported quarterly results that beat analyst estimates on most metrics, largely thanks to higher commodity prices and increased production. The potential of a U.S. interest rate cut later in the year, global geopolitical tensions and uncertainty regarding elections helped to lift gold's safe-haven status and reach new all-time highs.

The company's mines in Nevada and Papua New Guinea reported higher production levels of gold of 948,000 ounces. That beat analyst estimates of 905,800 ounces for the last quarter. The management team also highlighted that its free cash flow of $340 million will be used to expand its mining projects across the globe.

However, the company is still dealing with the United Nations Human Rights Council regarding allegations of human rights violations at its North Mara Gold mine. This could weigh on its share price if the issue escalates.

Another important consideration is how much of the uncertainty regarding elections, geopolitical tensions and potential interest rate cuts in the U.S. has already been priced into the price of gold. While gold's price has been rising, reaching a record high this month, it is susceptible to a pullback at some point. Lower gold prices may have a negative impact on Barrick Gold's earnings, margins, overall profitability and subsequently its share price.

Barrick Gold Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an Barrick Gold stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 9 buy, 0 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Barrick Gold stock forecast is $28.13 with the lowest price target at $20.00.

The average price target for a Barrick Gold stock forecast is $23.68.

Source: TipRanks, 27 August 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Barrick Gold Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Barrick Gold share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $21.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $28.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Barrick Gold shares:

If target is reached = $70.00 potential profit [($28.00 - $21.00) * 10 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially as Barrick Gold's share price is linked to the state of gold prices which could be due a pullback at some point.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Barrick Gold Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Barrick Gold. Monthly. Date: January 2018 to August 2024, captured on 27 August 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

