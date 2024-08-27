What We Learnt From The Jackson Hole Symposium Event

August 27, 2024 21:46

Jackson Hole is a rural town in Wyoming, US, that nobody would know about if it wasn’t for the Jackson Hole Symposium event that gathers some of the top bank executives and financial analysts in the world.

Of course, the Jackson Hole Symposium has nothing to do with the famous Greek or Roman symposia but still draws attention of investors and financial media as some of the attendees and speakers are really the people who shape the world’s economy with their decisions.

Fed’s Jerome Powell: Time For Policy Adjustment Has Come

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) head Jerome Powell said that the time for monetary policy adjustment has come adding that “the direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

In his remarks, Powell noted that inflation has declined significantly while stressing that “the labor market is no longer overheated, and conditions are now less tight than those that prevailed before the pandemic. Supply constraints have normalized. And the balance of the risks to our two mandates has changed.”

The Fed’s head noted that price stability is the bank’s objective mentioning: “Our objective has been to restore price stability while maintaining a strong labor market, avoiding the sharp increases in unemployment that characterized earlier disinflationary episodes when inflation expectations were less well anchored. While the task is not complete, we have made a good deal of progress toward that outcome.”

BoE’s Andrew Bailey Says Too Early To Declare Victory

The Bank of England’s head, Andrew Bailey, was also invited to deliver a speech in the Jackson Hole Symposium. Governor Bailey’s comments were toned down when compared to Jerome Powell’s remarks as he said that it is too early to declare victory in the inflation and interest rates front.

Andrew Bailey said that “the second-round inflation effects appear to be smaller than we expected. But it is too early to declare victory.” The BoE’s Governor expressed his belief that economic pain associated with high interest rates would be avoided in the UK adding that “tentatively, it appears to me that the economic costs of bringing down persistent inflation - costs in terms of lower output and higher unemployment - could be less than in the past. This is consistent with a process of disinflation which is steady and more in keeping with a soft landing than a recession-induced process.”

ECB’s Philip Lane Sees Good Progress But Success Not Secured

Commenting on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy, policymaker Philip Lane said that “my interim assessment of the effectiveness of ECB monetary policy ... is that there has been good progress in delivering the overriding goal.”

However, Lane stressed that, despite progress, inflation is expected to come down to the ECB’s 2% target at the end of 2025, mentioning that “the return to target is not yet secure. The monetary stance will have to remain in restrictive territory for as long as needed to shepherd the disinflation process toward a timely return to the target.”

The Irish chief economist is against holding interest rates at high levels for too long as this strategy could hurt economic growth and the jobs market. According to his remarks, “a rate path that is too high for too long would deliver chronically below-target inflation over the medium term and would be inefficient in terms of minimising the side effects on output and employment.”

This material does not contain and should not be construed as containing investment advice, investment recommendations, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Please note that such trading analysis is not a reliable indicator for any current or future performance, as circumstances may change over time. Before making any investment decisions, you should seek advice from independent financial advisors to ensure you understand the risks.