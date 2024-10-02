Trading Costco After Fiscal Q4 2024 Performance

Costco Wholesale is an American multinational company which operates a worldwide chain of membership-only big-box retail stores. Ranked number 11 on the Fortune 500 list of the largest corporations in the United States by revenue, Costco is also the world's third-largest retailer.

Learn more about Costco's fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: Costco Wholesale Corp. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: COST Date of Idea: 1 October 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $915.00 Target Level: $1,061.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Costco Fiscal Q4 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report from Costco:

Earnings per share of $5.29 vs $5.07 expected

Revenue up 1% to $78.2 billion

E-commerce sales up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis

Same-store sales up 5.4%

Average transaction revenue fell 0.9% worldwide and 0.3% in the US

Costco beat analyst expectations on most financial performance metrics. However, it narrowly missed expectations on revenue as growth stalled. While e-commerce sales were up 18.9%, the pace of growth has stalled as it was over 20% in the previous quarter. Same-store sales saw growth in the US and Canada but is still lower than the prior quarter.

This was the first report which included the retailer's hike in membership fees. While the management team stated it didn't impact its results, it is a trend to watch as it could affect its earnings moving forward. The team also stated it has started to attract more customers under 40 to purchase its memberships.

The most in-demand items for the quarter were gold, jewellery, toys, gift cards and new higher-end beauty products. Only discounted food items performed well in the quarter while the team said customers were waiting for deals on appliances and electronics.

There are fears that the prospect of an East Coast port strike will affect the upcoming holiday season. Workers and employers are yet to come to terms but there is hope a deal can be struck by the end of the month. If not, it may cause severe shipping delays and affect earnings moving forward. This could be one reason why some analysts are now moving from a buy to hold rating on the stock as highlighted below.

Costco Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to 24 analysts polled by TipRanks for an Costco stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 16 buy, 8 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Costco stock forecast is $1,061.00 with the lowest price target at $755.00.

The average price target for a Costco stock forecast is $935.86.

Source: TipRanks, 1 October 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Costco Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Costco share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above its pre-earnings high at $915.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $1,061.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Costco shares:

If target is reached = $1,460.00 potential profit [($1,061.00 - $915.00) * 10 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially as there are signs of growth stalling and the prospect of an East Coast port strike.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Costco Stock in 4 Steps

