How to Trade Amazon After Fiscal Q1 2024 Performance Report
Amazon is one of the world's largest cloud operators and retail giants. It is now moving into the world of AI with its billion-dollar investment in AI startup Anthropic. With a current market cap of $1.9 trillion, it could be the next $2 trillion company. Learn more about Amazon’s first-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.
|Stock:
|Amazon
|Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account:
|AMZN
|Date of Idea:
|20 May 2024
|Time Line:
|6 - 12 months
|Entry Level:
|$192.00
|Target Level:
|$246.00
|Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account:
|Max 5%
|Risk:
|High
- The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from 15 of the largest stock exchanges in the world.
All trading is high risk and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose, as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.
Amazon Q1 2024 Performance
Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings report from Amazon:
- Earnings per share of 98 cents vs 83 cents per share expected
- Revenue of $143.3 billion vs $142.5 billion expected
- Net income of $10.4 billion, compared to $3.17 billion a year earlier
- Amazon Web Services revenue of $25 billion vs $24.5 billion expected
- Advertising revenue of $11.8 billion vs $11.7 billion expected
Amazon beat analyst expectations on most metrics with growth driven by its cloud computing and advertising divisions. Its operating income was up more than 200%, showing signs that its latest cost-cutting measures could be helping its bottom line.
The Amazon Web Services division accounted for 62% of Amazon's total operating profit, with sales up 17% in the first quarter alone. The company has already laid off over 27,000 employees and more staff are set to leave several divisions.
CEO Andy Jassy has focused less on acquisitions and more on growing its profitable divisions such as cloud computing, advertising and Prime membership. However, in the earnings call the management team stated that cost optimisations are tapering off so much of this benefit may already be priced in the share price.
Amazon announced it will spend $2.75 billion on AI startup Anthropic - its largest investment to date. Anthropic is regarded as a potential leader in generative artificial intelligence and competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT. The investment would be on top of its initial $1.25 billion investment from September.
It's not yet clear how the investment will add to the bottom line. In the earnings call, the management team stated there has been a lot of interest in future AWS generative AI products. One issue is that most of the future potential of AI may already be priced into the stock.
From a charting perspective, the share price is trading around historical all-time highs which makes it susceptible to some profit taking on good news, leading to a sharper fall.
Amazon Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?
According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an Amazon stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 41 buy, 0 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Amazon stock forecast is $246.00 with the lowest price target at $200.00.
The average price target for a Amazon stock forecast is $220.28.
An Example Trading Idea for the Amazon Stock Price
An example trading idea for the Amazon share price could be as follows:
- Buy the stock on a break above $192.00 to allow for volatility.
- Target just below the highest analyst price target of $246.00.
- Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.
- Time Line = 1 – 6 months
- If you buy 10 Amazon shares:
- If target is reached = $540.00 potential profit [($246.00 - $192.00) * 10 shares].
Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, as it currently trades at record highs leaving it susceptible to some profit-taking.
Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.
Do You See the Amazon Stock Price Moving Differently?
Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.
If you believe there is a higher chance Amazon share price will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.
The Trade.MT5 and Trade.MT4 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of stocks and shares using CFDs.
This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling stock prices.
