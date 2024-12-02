Trading CrowdStrike Holdings After Fiscal Q3 2025 Performance report

December 03, 2024 04:57

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company that specialises in cloud-based protection. Its flagship product is the Falcon platform which offers a one-stop, integrated solution, consolidating multiple security functions. Investors have been keen to identify how the company is faring after its software triggered a global outage on Microsoft Windows systems over the summer which affected hospitals, airlines and banks.

Learn more about CrowdStrike's fiscal third-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: CRWD Date of Idea: 2 December 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $360.00 Target Level: $420.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from some of the largest stock exchanges in the world.

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

All trading is high risk and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose, as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.

CrowdStrike Fiscal Q3 2025 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal third-quarter 2025 earnings report from CrowdStrike:

Adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents, lower than analyst estimates of 87 cents

Revenue of $1.01 billion, a 29% year-over-year increase

Subscription revenue up 31% to $962.7 million

Annual Recurring Revenue up 27% year-over-year to $4.02 billion

CrowdStrike's revenues have increased year-over-year and its Annual Recurring Revenue of $4 billion has made it the only pureplay cybersecurity company to achieve such a milestone. It also recorded a solution 96% gross retention rate as customers stick with its Falcon platform to receive the benefits of cybersecurity consolidation.

It is the second report since a flawed update crashed millions of Microsoft Windows operating devices on 19 July 2024, causing outages in a wide range of industries. Investors were concerned that this would cause delays in renewals and cause some clients to negotiate prices down.

Some of these concerns were found in CrowdStrike's January quarter outlook. It estimates that new Annual Recurring Revenue may come down to low-to-mid 20s percentage growth and that they will take a $30 million hit from the incident in July.

The lower forecast for the next quarter and the adjusted earnings per share miss are just a few reasons on why the stock dropped on the earnings release. More analysts are moving to a hold rating on the stock, as highlighted below.

CrowdStrike Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to 38 analysts polled by TipRanks for an CrowdStrike stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 31 buy, 7 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a CrowdStrike stock forecast is $420.00 with the lowest price target at $285.00.

The average price target for a CrowdStrike stock forecast is $371.12.

Source: TipRanks, 2 December 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the CrowdStrike Stock Price

An example trading idea for the CrowdStrike share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the pre-earnings high at $360.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $420.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 CrowdStrike shares: If target is reached = $600.00 potential profit [($420.00 - $360.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially as the stock already fell on the earnings release and more analysts are moving to a hold rating on the stock.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

With the Admirals Invest.MT5 account you can buy and sell US stocks with a commission from $0.02 per share. This means buying 10 shares in CrowdStrike stock would result in a commission of $0.20 ($0.02 * 10 shares) for executing a per-side transaction.

However, there is a low minimum transaction fee of $1. So, the example trading idea above would result in a commission of just $1 overall.

How to Buy CrowdStrike Stock in 4 Steps

With Admirals, you can buy shares with a commission of just $0.02 per share and a low minimum commission of just $1 on US stocks.

Open an account with Admirals to access the dashboard. Click on Trade or Invest on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top. Input your entry, stop-loss and take profit levels in the trading ticket.

Source: Admirals. MetaTrader 5 Web Trader. CrowdStrike. Monthly. Date: June 2019 to December 2024, captured on 2 December 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Click on the banner below to trade CrowdStrike stock today ▼▼▼

Do You See the CrowdStrike Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

If you believe there is a higher chance CrowdStrike share price will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD trading account which Admirals also provide.

The Trade.MT5 and Trade.MT4 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of stocks and shares using CFDs.

This means you can trade long and short to speculate on rising and falling stock prices.

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following: