Trading Microsoft Ahead of the AI Revolution

August 16, 2023 20:21

Microsoft is the second largest company in the world, continuously delivering impressive results and once again exceeding market expectations in the most recent quarter. Despite Microsoft’s already enormous size, its emergence as a leading player in the AI revolution has resulted in many observers feeling increasingly bullish about its future growth.

Keep reading to find out more about Microsoft’s latest results and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: Microsoft Corp. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: MSFT Date of Idea: 15 August 2023 Time Line: 6 - 12 months Entry Level: $360.00 Target Level: $391.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Microsoft Q4 2023 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from Microsoft’s latest fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results:

Earnings per share of $2.69 vs $2.55 expected, an increase of 21% year on year (YoY).

Revenue of $56.19 billion vs $55.44 billion expected, an increase of 8% YoY.

Operating income of $24.3 billion, an increase of 18% YoY.

Microsoft Cloud revenue of $30.3 billion, an increase of 21% YoY.

Strong growth from cloud services offset an ongoing slump in Microsoft’s More Personal Computing division, resulting in Microsoft beating expectations in the final quarter of fiscal-year 2023.

Microsoft Azure is second only to Amazon Web Services in the rapidly growing cloud computing market and, as evidenced by the latest results, has become a key source of revenue for the tech company.

As with many technology stocks, Microsoft had a year to forget in the stock market in 2022, with share price tumbling more than 28%. However, as confidence has returned to the market, Microsoft shares have surged more than 35% so far in 2023, hitting an all-time high in the process.

Besides improving investor sentiment, a significantly superior financial performance in the second half of fiscal-year 2023 helped push Microsoft’s share price up. However, another key factor has come from bullish sentiment amongst investors about the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI), an industry in which Microsoft finds itself well-positioned.

Microsoft is the largest investor in OpenAI, the company which developed ChatGPT, and it is working towards integrating AI into many of its products. Indeed, Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, has already launched an AI-powered chat that runs alongside its traditional search function.

Moreover, plans have been announced for Microsoft 365 Copilot, which will see Microsoft integrate next-generation AI into its traditional suite of Office products for a monthly fee of $30. That could end up being a significant source of revenue for the company.

Nevertheless, a rising cost of living and slowing economic growth in many of Microsoft’s key markets may result in a drop in earnings in the near future. Indeed, the effects of this can already be observed by a decline in Microsoft’s gaming and PC revenue. But what do the analysts think?

Microsoft Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Microsoft stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 32 buy, 2 hold and 1 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Microsoft stock forecast is $440.00 with the lowest price target at $232.00.

The average price target for a Microsoft stock forecast is $391.52.

Source: TipRanks - 15 August 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Microsoft Share Price

An example trading idea for the Microsoft share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $360.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the average analyst price target at $391.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 6 – 12 months

If you buy 10 Microsoft shares:

If target is reached = $310.00 potential profit [($391.00 - $360.00) * 10 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and the share price is unlikely to move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, if it rises at all.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade, the risks involved and the costs.

Do You See the Microsoft Stock Price Moving Differently?

This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling stock prices.

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

If you believe there is a higher chance the Microsoft share price will move lower, then you can choose to trade short using a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.

The Trade.MT5 and Trade.MT4 accounts allow you to speculate on the price direction of stocks and shares using CFDs.

