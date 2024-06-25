How to Trade Netflix After Fiscal Q1 2024 Performance Results

June 26, 2024 03:19

The battle among streaming companies continues to deepen with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Apple+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and others vying for our business. Learn more about the company that started it all off, Netflix’s fiscal first-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: Netflix Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: NFLX Date of Idea: 24 June 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $692.00 Target Level: $800.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Netflix Fiscal Q1 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal first-quarter 2024 earnings report from Netflix:

Earnings per share of $5.28 vs $4.52 expected

Revenue of $9.37 billion vs $9.28 billion expected

Total memberships: 269.6 million vs 262.2 million expected

Net income of $2.33 billion vs $1.30 billion from same time last year

Netflix beat analyst estimates on most metrics. However, this is one of the last looks investors will get of Netflix's quarterly subscriber numbers going forward. They will no longer provide quarterly membership numbers or average revenue per user starting next year.

Moving forward it wants investors to know it is more focused on revenue, operating margin and 'time spent' on their platform instead. The company stated that in their early days, when there was little revenue or profit, membership growth was the strongest indicator of future potential but now that conditions have changed.

They will still announce major subscriber milestones when they are achieved but the focus now is on developing new streams from advertising, password-sharing crackdown and their entry into live sports offerings. Next year, Netflix will stream WWE's Raw after a partnership with TKO Group Holdings.

However, much of the benefit of these new revenue streams may already priced into the stock price. There is a limit on how much it can make from cracking down on password sharing. This was also highlighted in the earnings report which stated that it expects a slower next quarter with its $9.5 billion forecast lower than analyst estimates.

This has also been reflected in more analysts turning to a neutral or hold view on the stock price as highlighted below.

Netflix Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Netflix stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 23 buy, 12 hold and 1 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Netflix stock forecast is $800.00 with the lowest price target at $450.00.

The average price target for a Netflix stock forecast is $659.60.

Source: TipRanks, 24 June 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Netflix Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Netflix share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $692.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $800.00.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Netflix shares: If target is reached = $1,080.00 potential profit [($800.00 - $692.00) * 10 shares].



How to Buy Netflix Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Netflix. Monthly. Date: January 2014 to June 2024, captured on 24 June 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Netflix Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

