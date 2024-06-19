Trading Oracle After Fiscal Q4 2024 Performance Report

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that offers a wide range of important but not commonly known products. This includes its core cloud database management system Oracle Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, enterprise software, hardware, business analytics and security.

It is a key player in the enterprise technology market due to its scalable and secure products and has a market cap of over $388 billion. Learn more about Oracle’s fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: Oracle Corporation Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: ORCL Date of Idea: 18 June 2024 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $135.00 Target Level: $171.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Oracle Fiscal Q4 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report from Oracle:

Earnings per share of $1.63 vs $1.65 expected

Revenue of $14.29 billion vs $14.55 billion expected

Net income of $3.14 billion down from $3.32 billion a year earlier

Cloud services and license support revenue up 9% to $10.23 billion

Cloud on-premises licenses business revenue of $1.84 billion down 15%

Cloud infrastructure revenue up 42% to $2.0 billion

Oracle posted a mixed earnings report with growth in some divisions but a slowdown in others. The stock rose on the announcement due to Oracle announcing key partnerships with OpenAI, Microsoft and Alphabet. The management team announced strong forward guidance and is expecting growth to accelerate every quarter.

This is due to the high demand for its storage business and computer servers. Oracle's cloud infrastructure is nowhere near the size of Amazon's Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft's Azure so there is a potential growth in this division.

However, the bullishness of its management team should be taken with caution. Much of its expected growth has already been priced into the share price. The company also announced it left its advertising business in the last quarter and that its data cloud unit was seeing growth in low numbers.

With uncertainty remaining around the Fed's interest rate hikes this year and around the U.S. elections in November, it is wise to be cautious in high-momentum technology stocks. Just a small amount of profit-taking can lead to aggressive sell-offs. This is also reflected in the analyst ratings below.

Oracle Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an Oracle stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 12 buy, 13 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for an Oracle stock forecast is $171.00 with the lowest price target at $105.00.

The average price target for an Oracle stock forecast is $145.62.

Source: TipRanks, 18 June 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Oracle Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Oracle share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a pullback to $135.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $171.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Oracle shares: If target is reached = $360.00 potential profit [($171.00 - $135.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, due to the change to 'hold' in analyst ratings.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Oracle Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Oracle. Monthly. Date: January 2018 to June 2024, captured on 18 June 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

