July 03, 2024 23:42

Uber Technologies, known as just Uber, provides a range of services, including ride-hailing, food delivery, freight transport and courier services. It operates in 70 countries, has 150 million users monthly and carried out 9.4 billion trips last year.

Learn more about Uber's fiscal first-quarter 2024 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: Uber Technologies Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: UBER Date of Idea: 2 July 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $74.00 Target Level: $100.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Uber Fiscal Q1 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal first-quarter 2024 earnings report from Uber:

Earnings per share: 32 cents loss vs 23 cents earned expected

Revenue of $10.13 billion vs $10.11 billion expected

Gross bookings of $37.65, lower than $37.93 billion expected

Monthly active users are up 15% year over year

Trips completed for the period were up 21% year over year

Most of Uber's financial metrics did show growth from the last quarter and from the same time the year before. However, it did report an earnings loss of 32 cents per share which surprised the market.

According to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, the loss had "nothing to do with the operating business." The company had to include a $721 million headwind due to a re-evaluation of its equity investments but does not expect it to keep happening going forward.

Uber's mobility and delivery business also experienced growth year over year, 25% and 18% respectively. The management team stated that the shift in consumer spending from goods to services has helped with their growth.

After the earnings call on 8 May, Uber's share price suffered its worst daily percentage loss since October 2022, wiping off $12 billion in market value. The earnings loss ended Uber's first-ever streak of consecutive profitable quarters. The stock price has since recovered and is now trading around the price level before the drop from the earnings call.

While the earnings loss wasn't down to its operating business, there are still some uncertainties. Uber's main rival in the U.S., Lyft, has been gaining market share. Uber may also be forced to do deeper background checks, such as costly fingerprint checks. There are some headwinds on the horizon to take into consideration.

Uber Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an Uber stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 30 buy, 1 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Uber stock forecast is $100.00 with the lowest price target at $71.00.

The average price target for a Uber stock forecast is $87.93.

Source: TipRanks, 2 July 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Uber Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Uber share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $74.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $100.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Uber shares: If target is reached = $260.00 potential profit [($100.00 - $74.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially due to some of the headwinds the company could face.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Uber Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Uber. Monthly. Date: May 2019 to July 2024, captured on 2 July 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

