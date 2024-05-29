How to Trade Walmart After Fiscal Q1 2025 Performance Results
Walmart is the world's biggest retailer. As America's largest retailer and private employer, its earnings results are often used as a barometer of consumer and economic health. Learn more about Walmart’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.
|Stock:
|Walmart
|Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account:
|WMT
|Date of Idea:
|28 May 2024
|Time Line:
|1 - 6 months
|Entry Level:
|$66.00
|Target Level:
|$75.00
|Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account:
|Max 5%
|Risk:
|High
- The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from 15 of the largest stock exchanges in the world.
All trading is high risk and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose, as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.
Walmart Q1 Fiscal 2025 Performance
Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal first quarter 2025 earnings report from Walmart:
- Earnings per share of 60 cents vs 52 cents per share expected
- Revenue of $161.51 billion vs $159.50 billion expected
- Net income of $5.10 billion, compared to $1.67 billion a year earlier
- Same-store sales for Walmart US up 3.8% excluding fuel
- E-commerce sales up by 22% year over year for Walmart US
- Transactions were up 3.8% from the same time last year
Walmart beat analyst estimates on most of its earnings metrics. According to Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey, it's the widening gap between buying fast food and cooking at home which has helped to boost revenue.
Convenience is also another factor. E-commerce sales which represent home deliveries was up 22% year over year. For the first time, home deliveries surpassed the volume of in-store pickups. While recent data has shown that inflation is starting to slow, Rainey stated that "wallets are still stretched."
In the earnings call, the management team announced plans to expand its online business and get customers to purchase products other than groceries. Around 60% of Walmart's earnings come from groceries which do not have the same level of profitability as other items such as clothing.
Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simons has raised some concerns. The higher-income consumers now shopping at Walmart has created a "bubble." He states that the Walmart experience is better than it used to be but it's not a premium one. At some point, when the economic landscape changes, there will be a shift back in some of the consumers.
With Walmart's shares surging to record highs, the concern of a bubble should not be taken lightly.
Walmart Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?
According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Walmart stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 24 buy, 4 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Walmart stock forecast is $75.00 with the lowest price target at $65.00.
The average price target for a Walmart stock forecast is $70.92.
An Example Trading Idea for the Walmart Stock Price
An example trading idea for the Walmart share price could be as follows:
- Buy the stock on a break above $66.00 to allow for volatility.
- Target just below the highest analyst price target of $75.00.
- Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.
- Time Line = 1 – 6 months
- If you buy 10 Walmart shares:
- If target is reached = $90.00 potential profit [($75.00 - $66.00) * 10 shares].
Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, due to the concern of a bubble in its share price.
Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.
With the Admirals Invest.MT5 account you can buy and sell US stocks with a commission from $0.02 per share. This means buying 10 shares in Walmart stock would result in a commission of $0.20 ($0.02 * 10 shares) for executing a per-side transaction.
However, there is a low minimum transaction fee of $1. So, the example trading idea above would result in a commission of just $1 overall!
How to Buy Walmart Stock in 4 Steps
With Admirals, you can buy shares with a low commission of just $0.02 per share and a low minimum commission of just $1 on US stocks.
- Open an account with Admirals to access the dashboard.
- Click on Trade on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform.
- Search for your stock in the search window at the top right to view the live price chart.
- Click Create New Order from the bottom of the screen to open the trading ticket.
Click on the banner below to trade Walmart stock today ▼▼▼
Do You See the Walmart Stock Price Moving Differently?
Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.
If you believe there is a higher chance Walmart share price will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.
The Trade.MT5 and Trade.MT4 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of stocks and shares using CFDs.
This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling stock prices.
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admirals shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admirals has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Jitanchandra Solanki, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admirals does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admirals for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.