How to Trade Walmart After Fiscal Q1 2025 Performance Results

May 29, 2024 20:58

Walmart is the world's biggest retailer. As America's largest retailer and private employer, its earnings results are often used as a barometer of consumer and economic health. Learn more about Walmart’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: Walmart Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: WMT Date of Idea: 28 May 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $66.00 Target Level: $75.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Walmart Q1 Fiscal 2025 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal first quarter 2025 earnings report from Walmart:

Earnings per share of 60 cents vs 52 cents per share expected

Revenue of $161.51 billion vs $159.50 billion expected

Net income of $5.10 billion, compared to $1.67 billion a year earlier

Same-store sales for Walmart US up 3.8% excluding fuel

E-commerce sales up by 22% year over year for Walmart US

Transactions were up 3.8% from the same time last year

Walmart beat analyst estimates on most of its earnings metrics. According to Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey, it's the widening gap between buying fast food and cooking at home which has helped to boost revenue.

Convenience is also another factor. E-commerce sales which represent home deliveries was up 22% year over year. For the first time, home deliveries surpassed the volume of in-store pickups. While recent data has shown that inflation is starting to slow, Rainey stated that "wallets are still stretched."

In the earnings call, the management team announced plans to expand its online business and get customers to purchase products other than groceries. Around 60% of Walmart's earnings come from groceries which do not have the same level of profitability as other items such as clothing.

Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simons has raised some concerns. The higher-income consumers now shopping at Walmart has created a "bubble." He states that the Walmart experience is better than it used to be but it's not a premium one. At some point, when the economic landscape changes, there will be a shift back in some of the consumers.

With Walmart's shares surging to record highs, the concern of a bubble should not be taken lightly.

Walmart Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Walmart stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 24 buy, 4 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Walmart stock forecast is $75.00 with the lowest price target at $65.00.

The average price target for a Walmart stock forecast is $70.92.

Source: TipRanks, 28 May 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Walmart Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Walmart share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $66.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $75.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Walmart shares: If target is reached = $90.00 potential profit [($75.00 - $66.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, due to the concern of a bubble in its share price.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Walmart Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Walmart. Monthly. Date: January 2015 to May 2024, captured on 28 May 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Walmart Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

