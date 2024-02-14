Trading Disney After Fiscal Q1 2024 Performance

February 15, 2024 02:42

The Walt Disney Company, otherwise known as just Disney, is a global mass media and entertainment conglomerate. It has revenue from multiple divisions including streaming, sports, TV, parks, resorts and more. Learn more about Disney's fiscal first-quarter performance and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: The Walt Disney Co. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: DIS Date of Idea: 14 February 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $113.00 Target Level: $130.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

Disney Fiscal Q1 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal first-quarter earnings report from Disney:

Earnings per share of $1.22 vs 99 cents expected

Revenue of $23.55 billion vs $23.64 billion expected

Net income of $1.91 billion, up from prior year

Direct to consumer unit $138 million operating loss

Disney+ subscribers down by 1.3 million

New ESPN sports streaming launch in 2025

$1.5 billion stake in Fortnite Studio and Epic Games announced

On most metrics, Disney beat analyst expectations. Both earnings per share and revenue were higher than expected. This led Disney to forecast fiscal 2024 earnings per share of $4.60 which is around 20% higher than 2023.

The 1.3 million loss of subscribers at Disney+ did have some analysts concerned. The loss was due to a price rise in its subscription service. However, the earnings report showed the company made a higher average revenue per user.

Disney also announced plans to launch its sports streaming service with ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery in 2025. This could be an interesting revenue stream but is too far away to determine its impact.

Overall, Disney reported it is on target to meet its goal of cutting costs by at least $7.5 billion by the end of fiscal 2024. However, some investors are concerned about the activist investor Nelson Peltz who is putting pressure on the management team to improve performance.

The activist investor renewed its battle with the Disney board at the end of last year, trying to force through a boardroom shake-up. Another concern is if the higher streaming prices will result in more subscriber losses.

With the stock price already trading around the average analyst price target, further gains may be limited. Tracking Disney's numbers over the next few quarters becomes even more important, as some analysts have moved to a hold and sell rating on the stock, as shown below.

Disney Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Disney stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 16 buy, 4 hold and 1 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Disney stock forecast is $130.00 with the lowest price target at $82.00.

The average price target for a Disney stock forecast is $115.50.

Source: TipRanks, 14 February 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Disney Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Disney share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post-earnings high at $113.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $130.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Disney shares: If target is reached = $170.00 potential profit [($130.00 - $113.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering the low price target of some analysts and that some have moved to a hold/sell rating on the stock.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Disney Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Disney. Monthly. Date: Jan 2009 to Feb 2024, captured on 14 Feb 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

